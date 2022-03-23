How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray takes the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Murray's Recent Performance
- Murray has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Murray has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
- Murray missed the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)