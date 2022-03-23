Jan 16, 2020; La Quinta, California, USA; Grayson Murray reacts after missing his second putt on the ninth green during the first round of The American Express golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray takes the course in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +30000

Murray's Recent Performance

Murray has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Murray has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Murray missed the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

