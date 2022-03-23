How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greg Chalmers will appear in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 41st-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Chalmers' Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Chalmers has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
