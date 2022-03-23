How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Greyson Sigg lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +3000

Sigg's Recent Performance

Sigg has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Sigg has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 34 -7 $43,764

