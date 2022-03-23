How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 48th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sigg's Recent Performance
- Sigg has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Sigg has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
34
-7
$43,764
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)