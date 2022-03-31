How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 25th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +11000
Sigg's Recent Performance
- Sigg has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
