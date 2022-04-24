How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves look to tie their series with the Grizzlies at home on Saturday night in a pivotal Game 4.

Through 82 games, the Grizzlies were the second-best team in the NBA. If Memphis did not go on an unprecedented and historic stretch in the fourth quarter of Game 2, it might be sitting at the drawing board trying to figure out how to best the upstart Timberwolves. Now, Game 4 has become arguably the most important game in Minnesota basketball history since 2004.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis staged a historic comeback to avoid falling behind 1-2 in its series with Minnesota, instead taking a 2-1 lead entering Game 4:

In that fourth quarter, Memphis was relentless with Brandon Clarke (12 points and four rebounds), Desmond Bane (eight points on 2-for-3 from three) and Ja Morant (five points, three rebounds and two assists) pacing the offense.

More importantly, the Memphis defense has really stepped up in the fourth quarter, outscoring Minnesota 65-31 to win back-to-back games after getting upset in Game 1.

For Minnesota, the fourth quarter woes have to be addressed for this young team on the rise.

In its last two losses, Minnesota is shooting just 25% from the field (9% from three) and has gone 9-for-11 from the free-throw line with only five total team assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

