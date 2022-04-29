How to Watch Playoffs: Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final first-round series still going enters Game 6 with the Grizzlies and Timberwolves facing off on Friday night.

This series has been described as the most exciting first-round series, but Zach Lowe nailed it by calling it the “drunkest” first-round series. The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 6 giving the Timberwolves (2-3) the opportunity to even the series and go back to Memphis for a Game 7 against the Grizzlies (3-2) in this back-and-forth series.

How to Watch Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Playoffs: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ja Morant was able to take over the game in the end to snag Game 5 and take control of the series:

This season's young brash team is Minnesota as it takes on the more seasoned (but also young) Memphis squad that is looking to fold up its opponent today.

It has been a slow start to the playoffs for Morant as he is still recovering from injury, but he exploded in the final minutes of Game 5, scoring 18 points (4-for-9 shooting) in the fourth quarter while carrying his team to the win.

Another key for Memphis was the play of Brandon Clarke inside, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. being in foul trouble. He finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds (nine offensive) for the game, and six points and 10 rebounds (seven offensive) in the final period.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Grizzlies at Timberwolves, Game 6

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/PT
Live Stream: FUBOTV
