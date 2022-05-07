Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies at Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Grizzlies and the Warriors tied at one game apiece, Game 3 on Saturday will turn the tide of the series.

The Grizzlies and Warriors are deadlocked at one game apiece heading into Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State took Game 1 in Memphis on Sunday 117-116. In a game that went down to the wire, both teams struggled to score in the last 30 seconds.

How to Watch NBA Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies at Warriors Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream NBA Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies at Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Klay Thompson made a 26-foot-three with 36.6 seconds left which proved to be the last basket that was scored after blocked layups, missed free throws and bricked shots.

The Grizzlies returned in Game 2 to push the series back to even with a 106-101 win on Tuesday in the last game before heading to San Francisco.

After a Dillon Brooks ejection of a hard foul on Gary Payton II, Ja Morant showed out, going off for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Memphis win.

Brooks was later handed down a one-game suspension as a result of the foul that broke the elbow of Payton II. 

Golden State had one of the best home records in the NBA heading into this matchup so it will be difficult but not impossible for the Grizzlies to capture another win in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18210981
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_18198779
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
imago0046920813h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
USATSI_11020919 (1)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
USATSI_18183864
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
imago1006446038h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Deportivo Pasto vs. América de Cali

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
imago1002359942h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar57 seconds ago
USATSI_18220227
USFL

How to Watch Bandits vs. Stallions in USFL Football

By Phil Watson57 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy