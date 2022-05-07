How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3

With the Grizzlies and the Warriors tied at one game apiece, Game 3 on Saturday will turn the tide of the series.

The Grizzlies and Warriors are deadlocked at one game apiece heading into Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State took Game 1 in Memphis on Sunday 117-116. In a game that went down to the wire, both teams struggled to score in the last 30 seconds.

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Klay Thompson made a 26-foot-three with 36.6 seconds left which proved to be the last basket that was scored after blocked layups, missed free throws and bricked shots.

The Grizzlies returned in Game 2 to push the series back to even with a 106-101 win on Tuesday in the last game before heading to San Francisco.

After a Dillon Brooks ejection of a hard foul on Gary Payton II, Ja Morant showed out, going off for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Memphis win.

Brooks was later handed down a one-game suspension as a result of the foul that broke the elbow of Payton II.

Golden State had one of the best home records in the NBA heading into this matchup so it will be difficult but not impossible for the Grizzlies to capture another win in this game.

