Thursday night's NBA schedule includes a potential first-round playoff preview, with the Grizzlies taking on the Nuggets in Denver.

It's not out of the picture the Grizzlies and Nuggets could end up meeting in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and Thursday night's game between the two teams could end up settling whether or not that situation ends up presenting itself.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Memphis already has its seeding locked up. This year, the Grizzlies are 55-24 and will finish in second place in the Western Conference. For their first-round opponent, they await the results of the play-in tournament.

That play-in tournament is what Denver is trying to avoid. After losing to the Spurs on Tuesday, the Nuggets are 47-33, sitting in sixth place and two games up on the Timberwolves.

If the Nuggets win on Thursday, they will clinch a concrete playoff spot. A loss and Timberwolves win against the Spurs would force them into a must-in in the regular-season finale to stay out of the play-in.

At the same time, Denver has room to move. The Nuggets can finish as high as the fifth seed by winning out and having the Jazz lose a couple of games.

Denver has failed to beat Memphis in three tries so far this year. In early November, the Grizzlies grabbed both games of a back-to-back in Memphis, winning 106-97 in the first meeting and coming back to take the second 108-106. The teams also met in Denver on January 21, a game the Grizzlies won 122-118.

