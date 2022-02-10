How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Grizzlies will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

The Grizzlies will travel to Detroit to face off against the Pistons. While Memphis is favored to win this game, Detroit will not go down without a fight.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV:

Ahead of tonight's game, the Grizzlies are looking like a true sleeper NBA Finals contender in the Western Conference. Led by Ja Morant, Memphis has been on fire and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Last time out, the Grizzlies ended up defeating the Clippers by a final score of 135-109 to improve to 38-18.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons have struggled this season and appear headed for another high draft pick. Detroit is currently 12-42, but it has quite a bit of young talent and isn't a team to overlook. In their last game, the Pistons lost to the Mavericks by a final score of 116-86.

While the Grizzlies should be able to take care of business, the Pistons won't go down without a fight. Either way, this should be a fun game to watch, especially with Morant playing. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

