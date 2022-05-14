How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies vs Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies will take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday.

The Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 ranked team in the West. Therefore, they received the No. 2 seed with a 56-26 record.

They also finished the season as the No. 1 ranked team in points scored per game and rebounds per game.

How to Watch Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies vs Warriors today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Conference Semifinals: Grizzlies vs Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They started their 2022 playoff run against the Timberwolves in round one. They lost one at home and won one at home in the first two games of the series. They then went on to win one on the road and lose one on the road before winning Games 5 and 6 to win the series 4-2.

The Warriors finished their season 53-29 just three games back from Memphis.

Their playoff run started in round one with the Nuggets and MVP Nikola Jokic. They made light work of Denver, winning the series 4-1 losing only one game on the road in Denver by five points.

Now that they have met each other, this series has ramped up really quickly. It started with a Draymond Green ejection in Game 1 ended in a Golden State win and then a Dillon Brooks ejection in Game 2 leading to a suspension in Game 3.

Golden State won Games 3 and 4 before being dominated in Game 5 losing 134-95, the largest win of the series even without Memphis having Ja Morant.

Now, Memphis will face another elimination game here in Game 6 on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Grizzlies vs. Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
