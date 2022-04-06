How to Watch Harold Varner at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Varner's Recent Performance
- Varner has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)