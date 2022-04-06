How to Watch Harold Varner at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Harold Varner III studies the green during the delayed final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Varner's Recent Performance

Varner has made the cut in three straight events.

Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.