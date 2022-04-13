How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club after a 23rd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Varner's Recent Performance
- Varner will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Varner has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Varner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.
- In 2021, Varner's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
