How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Harold Varner III plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club after a 23rd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Varner's Recent Performance

Varner will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Varner has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Varner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In 2021, Varner's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0

