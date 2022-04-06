How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia ranked No. 162 in the world.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +40000
Higgs' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Higgs has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
How To Watch
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
