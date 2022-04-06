Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Harry Higgs plays his shot from the bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Harry Higgs looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia ranked No. 162 in the world.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +40000

Higgs' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgs has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600

