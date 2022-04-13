How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 14-17, Harry Higgs will aim to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot +1 and finished 59th at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Higgs' Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Higgs golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)