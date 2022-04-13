How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Harry Higgs plays his shot from the bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 14-17, Harry Higgs will aim to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot +1 and finished 59th at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Higgs' Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Higgs has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Higgs golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.