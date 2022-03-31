How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Higgs' Recent Performance
- Higgs has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
