How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Harry Higgs plays his shot on the 8th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Harry Higgs hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Higgs' Recent Performance

Higgs has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 49 -3 $20,869

