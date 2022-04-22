Skip to main content

How to Watch Game 3: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks need a win at home against the Miami Heat in Game 3 to keep hope alive today.

The Heat (2-0) have a chance to be the third team this post season to go up 3-0 on their opponents, the Hawks (0-2) which is an insurmountable lead historically in the NBA. The first two games were all Miami, with more fight from Atlanta in the second game. The series shifts now to Atlanta as Trae Young attempts to use some of his playoff magic and pull off an upset today.

How to Watch Playoffs: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Playoffs: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Playoff Jimmy Butler showed up in game two for Miami as he went for 45 points against Atlanta in a game two win:

In the regular season Miami went 3-1 against Atlanta and so far in the postseason it has been more of the same.

Miami might be without starters Bam Adebayo (Quad) and PJ Tucker (Calf) due to injury today, with both players listed as questionable.

That has been the story for Miami all season, which has allowed their depth and bench to shine. Max Strus (15 starts), Gabe Vincent (27 starts) and Dewayne Dedmon (15 starts) are all capable of stepping up and into the starting line-up.

For Atlanta, they are still without Clint Capela (Knee) and Lou Williams (Knee).

The key for them is simple: get Young going on offense so he can be the engine that he has been all season. So far in the playoffs he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 assist and 6.0 rebounds on 34-12-82 splits.

Young is still getting shots up (8.5 three’s per game), but is not able to get clean, easy baskets to establish a rhythm. The Miami defense has really stepped up to clamp down on the Atlanta offense.

If Young and the Atlanta offense continues this play in game three it is going to be “One, two, three… Cancún” for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Playoffs: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
