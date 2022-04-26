Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat aim to end their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Things were on the upswing for the Hawks in their series with the Heat after a Trae Young game-winner and leading after the first quarter in Game 4. The shift to Atlanta was paying off and they were in a position to tie the series with a tough No. 1 seeded Miami team. Then the wheels completely fell off.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jimmy Butler and Miami little by little deconstructed Atlanta in one of the more impressive performances of the postseason.

The biggest story of Game 4 was Young’s performance. In the first quarter he finished with six points and three assists on 2-for-4 shooting in 12 minutes and his team leading 26-25.

From there, he finished with nine points, five assists and shot 3-for-11 from the field. Miami erased Young.

The All-Star went to the free throw line one time and ended the game with five turnovers.

Miami looked and played like the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with five players in double figures and 22 assists as a team, despite missing Kyle Lowry for the game. Jimmy Butler had 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy