The Miami Heat aim to end their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Things were on the upswing for the Hawks in their series with the Heat after a Trae Young game-winner and leading after the first quarter in Game 4. The shift to Atlanta was paying off and they were in a position to tie the series with a tough No. 1 seeded Miami team. Then the wheels completely fell off.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Jimmy Butler and Miami little by little deconstructed Atlanta in one of the more impressive performances of the postseason.

The biggest story of Game 4 was Young’s performance. In the first quarter he finished with six points and three assists on 2-for-4 shooting in 12 minutes and his team leading 26-25.

From there, he finished with nine points, five assists and shot 3-for-11 from the field. Miami erased Young.

The All-Star went to the free throw line one time and ended the game with five turnovers.

Miami looked and played like the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with five players in double figures and 22 assists as a team, despite missing Kyle Lowry for the game. Jimmy Butler had 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

