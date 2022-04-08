How to Watch Hawks at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 seed in the East while the Atlanta Hawks still fighting for the last spot in the play-in game.

After a four-game winning streak at the end of March, the Heat haven't lost since and are playing exactly how they want to finish the regular season. They've won five in a row including four straight games against Eastern Conference playoff contenders. With games against Atlanta and Orlando, they could very well make it seven in a row. 

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV:

More importantly, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the East last night with losses both by Philadelphia and Boston. It is their fourth conference No. 1 in team history despite them having significant injuries to their star players for much of the season. 

They host the Hawks on Friday, who are still fighting for their playoff lives. It helps that Miami beat Charlotte in its last game. Now Atlanta currently holds a one-game lead for the ninth spot in the East which is good enough to force a play-in game with the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta will hope the Heat rest their players now that the No. 1 seed is clinched but their work isn't done. The Hornets throttled Orlando last night but the Hawks will get a reprieve playing Houston to end the season. They'll likely have to win both games to make the playoffs. 

NBA

