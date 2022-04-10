How to Watch Hawks at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday evening in NBA action, the Hawks will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NBA regular season would have flown by so fast? On Sunday, teams are playing their last regular-season game and the playoffs will get underway. One game to watch today will feature the Hawks traveling to Houston to face off against the Rockets.

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's season finale, the Hawks hold a 42-39 record and will be in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Atlanta is currently tied for the No. 9 seed with the Hornets and is a game behind the Cavaliers. While this is the last game of the season, there is still plenty of reason to play hard for a win.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rockets have had a rough season. Houston has gone 20-61 and is headed for another high draft pick. Despite the losing season, the Rockets have to be excited about how they saw No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green develop throughout the season.

For Rockets fans, this is the last chance to see the team play for months. As for the Hawks, they are still fighting for playoff positioning. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

