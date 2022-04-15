Skip to main content

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will earn the final playoff spot in the East? Find out on Friday when the Hawks take on the Cavaliers in this win-or-go-home contest.

In the Eastern Conference, there’s only one more spot in the postseason that’s up for grabs. In a matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks, the two teams will fight for the No. 8 seed in the conference.

While the winner will officially make the playoffs, the loser will be eliminated from the postseason race. At that point, their season will be over.

Who will come out on top tonight, Atlanta or Cleveland?

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Atlanta’s first game of the play-in tournament, the team looked spectacular. The Hawks thrashed the Hornets at home by a final score of 132-103.

Although they finished the regular season with a record of 43-39, the Hawks have looked much better over the past few weeks. It’s all about getting hot at the right time, which is exactly what Atlanta is doing.

On the flip side, Cleveland lost its opening game of the tournament to the Nets, putting it one game closer to elimination from the playoff race. The Cavaliers’ biggest issue all season has been the ability to stay healthy.

Although this is a high-stakes game where anything can happen, the Cavs have been the better overall team all season in relation to the Hawks. However, Atlanta has won three of the four head-to-head matchups against Cleveland this season.

Tonight's matchup of Trae Young and Darius Garland will be one of the best of the entire play-in tournament. Both are young guards that are the face of the franchise in their respective situations.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Play-in Tournament: Hawks vs. Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NBA

