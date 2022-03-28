How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks go for the four game season sweep of the Indiana Pacers today.

The Hawks have eight games left in the regular season to climb the standings and get out of the No. 10 seed and the play-in tournament. Other than going winless to end the season, Atlanta is locked into at least the play-in and could rise to as high as the No. 5 seed before the season ends if the Hawks close out the season 8-0 overall. They take on a struggling Pacers team that did not have the season they anticipated this year.

The Pacers have been eliminated from the playoffs, making their final seven games about development.

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 16.2 points, 9.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in 19 starts. He and Jalen Smith (averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 17 games) are vital to their future, along with tenured teammates Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, and rookie Chris Duarte.

On the other side, Atlanta has had a very disappointing season sitting at .500 with eight games to go and in the No. 10 spot if the season ended today.

