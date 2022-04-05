The Atlanta Hawks are doing it again, surging at the end of the season as they face off with the Toronto Raptors today.

At one point of the season, the Hawks were 17-25 and looking like they were experiencing an Eastern Conference Finals hangover. Since then, they have gone 24-12. They are on a five-game winning streak as they hit the road to play the Raptors, a team trying to avoid slipping back into the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The last time these teams played, Atlanta ran Toronto out of the gym (127-100) behind Trae Young’s 41 points and 11 assists performance.

Since Jan. 17, Atlanta has gone 24-12, with Young averaging 29.0 points and 9.9 assists per game on 46-40-91 splits. He is getting to the line eight times per game in this stretch.

The Raptors are also playing inspired basketball, going 11-3 in their last 14 games with Atlanta, the 76ers, Rockets at home, and the Knicks on the road to close out the season, making for a dramatic conclusion to the Eastern Conference standings this season.

