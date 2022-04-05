Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Atlanta Hawks are doing it again, surging at the end of the season as they face off with the Toronto Raptors today.

At one point of the season, the Hawks were 17-25 and looking like they were experiencing an Eastern Conference Finals hangover. Since then, they have gone 24-12. They are on a five-game winning streak as they hit the road to play the Raptors, a team trying to avoid slipping back into the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these teams played, Atlanta ran Toronto out of the gym (127-100) behind Trae Young’s 41 points and 11 assists performance.

Since Jan. 17, Atlanta has gone 24-12, with Young averaging 29.0 points and 9.9 assists per game on 46-40-91 splits. He is getting to the line eight times per game in this stretch.

The Raptors are also playing inspired basketball, going 11-3 in their last 14 games with Atlanta, the 76ers, Rockets at home, and the Knicks on the road to close out the season, making for a dramatic conclusion to the Eastern Conference standings this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas35 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_16215144
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State vs. Gonzaga

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Dallas Stars

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Atlético Goianiense vs. Liga de Quito

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy