How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
At one point of the season, the Hawks were 17-25 and looking like they were experiencing an Eastern Conference Finals hangover. Since then, they have gone 24-12. They are on a five-game winning streak as they hit the road to play the Raptors, a team trying to avoid slipping back into the play-in tournament.
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors today:
Game Date: April 5, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5
The last time these teams played, Atlanta ran Toronto out of the gym (127-100) behind Trae Young’s 41 points and 11 assists performance.
Since Jan. 17, Atlanta has gone 24-12, with Young averaging 29.0 points and 9.9 assists per game on 46-40-91 splits. He is getting to the line eight times per game in this stretch.
The Raptors are also playing inspired basketball, going 11-3 in their last 14 games with Atlanta, the 76ers, Rockets at home, and the Knicks on the road to close out the season, making for a dramatic conclusion to the Eastern Conference standings this season.
