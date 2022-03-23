How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Hayden Buckley lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) when he tees off in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

+8000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buckley's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Buckley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.