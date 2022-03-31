How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Hayden Buckley finished the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Buckley's Recent Performance
- Buckley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)