How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Hayden Buckley finished the weekend at -11, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Buckley's Recent Performance

Buckley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0

