How to Watch Heat at Celtics Game 3

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The series shifts to Boston for Game 3 after the Heat and Celtics split the first two games in Miami.

After the teams exchanged double-digit wins to open the series in Miami, the Heat and Celtics take the Eastern Conference Finals to Boston on Saturday night for Game 3. The Celtics blew out Miami in Game 2, 127-102, and the Heat have some health concerns entering Saturday's contest.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on fuboTV:

Miami hasn't had point guard Kyle Lowry since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers as he battles a strained left hamstring. Lowry is listed as questionable for Saturday, as is forward P.J. Tucker and reserves Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

Strus and Vincent are also contending with hamstring injuries while Tucker has irritation in his left knee. Boston, on the other hand, is relatively healthy. Sam Houser, who appeared in only 26 games, is out with a shoulder injury.

Lowry has played in just five of Miami's 13 playoff games so far and is averaging only 6.2 points and 5.2 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. 

Vincent has been starting in Lowry's stead and had 14 points in Game 2 before landing on the injury report. Jimmy Butler has scored 70 points in the first two games, but the Celtics ' 1-2 punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has produced 52.0 points and 8.5 assists per game in the first two games.

It's the second time in three years that the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. Miami beat Boston in six games in the 2020 bubble playoffs in Orlando.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Heat at Celtics Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
