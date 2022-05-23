How to Watch Heat at Celtics, Game Four

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics could determine the series today.

Game 4 of the conference finals in a lot of ways is the biggest game of the series. For the Celtics (1-2), with a win, this becomes a three-game series to get to the finals. For the Heat (2-1), a win could set them up for a third trip to the NBA Finals in three years.

Head coaches Ime Udoka and Erik Spoelstra have been playing a game of chess this series, with the next adjustment in the hands of Udoka and Boston today.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Game Four today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Bam Adebayo really stepped up with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in game three after combining for 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in games one and two:

Game 3 was like a 10-act play all in one 48-minute game of basketball. Miami got off to a hot start with Adebayo and the team shooting.

It looked like the Heat were going to run away with the game with elite-level defense, shot-making and the best all-around big man in the series.

Then, Jimmy Butler went out, and Boston was able to start making its move to come back, but both Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum went out with injuries. The team holds strong, Smart comes back and cuts the lead to one point and then Miami closed them out in the final minutes.

It looks like Butler, Smart and Tatum are all going to be in action for Game 4, but all are feeling the effects of this tough, physical series.

Udoka and Boston need to figure out a way to get Tatum into a rhythm, either scoring or making plays after going for 10 points and four assists (3-14 shooting) to have a chance to win, even if Jaylen Brown is going off for 40 points like he did in game three.

