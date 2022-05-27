Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Game Six: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics will look to advance to the NBA Finals today in game six against the Heat.

With the Warriors punching their tickets to the NBA Finals yesterday, the Celtics (3-2) will look to do the same thing today in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat (2-3). Since the first game of the series, Miami has slowly seen its offense circle the drain while Boston has been able to do just enough with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking turns lifting the team.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Game Six: today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Game Six: online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tatum and Brown combined for 47 points as they wore down Miami for the win in game five to set up today’s closeout game:

Since the first game of this series, Miami’s offense has slowly faded due to the Boston defense, the physicality of the series and various injuries.

This season, Miami was built as a veteran defensive team that can manifest enough offense with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and three-point shooting.

In this series, they have seen their scoring drop in nearly every game to finally flatline with 82 and 80 points in their last two games on 42.5% and 39.9% true shooting in those games respectively.

On the other side, Boston is getting just enough offense from the Jays to pace the team through the game and is getting great play from their playoff MVP so far, Al Horford.

Horford is averaging 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 blocks plus steals on 61-63-83 splits this series. In this series, Horford has taken on the challenge to guard virtually anyone and the ball seems to find him for every big moment or play in the playoffs.

If these trends hold up tonight, it will be Boston vs. Golden State in the NBA Finals starting on June 2nd.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Game Six

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18355653
NBA

