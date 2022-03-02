The Heat look to pad their lead in the East as they head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

The Heat are back on top of the Eastern Conference once again, but the cushion couldn't be thinner. Their lead is at two games, and the Bucks are only four games back sitting at No. 4 in the conference.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the last game of a six-game homestand for the Bucks. They are 2-3 so far in those games, but more importantly, they dropped two games against Brooklyn and Philadelphia, two teams most see as the Bucks' biggest competition in the conference.

The Bucks bounced back in their last game, though, beating Charlotte 130-106 on Monday. They turned it on in the second quarter, scoring 44 points as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way once again. He scored 26 points with an astounding 16 rebounds.

The Heat will be tasked with stopping the reigning NBA Finals MVP, but they'll have the momentum of winning four games in a row. Their last one was the most impressive because it came against the Bulls. The Bulls are second in the East, and the Heat dominated 112-99, getting 20 from Gabe Vincent and 20 from Tyler Herro who had 20 off the bench. This team has a variety of ways to score and will be a tough test for the Bucks even though they'll be heading into a hostile environment.

Regional restrictions may apply.