The Miami Heat let the Sacramento Kings steal the first game and look to get that win back today.

After the Heat looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference, they have lost four straight games and need to get things back on track. A visit from the Kings should be just the medicine the Heat need as they come in with an inverted record to Miami and gave them a chip on their shoulders by stealing their only other game back in January.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Rookie Davion Mitchell's clutch play down the stretch on both ends gave Sacramento a win over the Magic yesterday.

Miami has faltered recently, losing four straight, with three losses to current playoff teams. Its defense has lost its edge, giving up over 110 points in all four games for an average of 113 points per game for their opponents.

The offense is not helping either, scoring only 102 points per game, which will not get the job done.

Tyler Herro missed two of the four games and only scored 23 total points in this stretch as he is working through a knee injury.

Miami is an excellent team and can win the championship this season when fully healthy. Herro may not be the team's best player or get All-Star recognition, but he is what makes this team work well. His pop off the bench and ability to give them 20+ points makes the Heat dangerous.

Take that away, and Miami becomes a team with one less gear.

