How to Watch Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

On the Thursday night NBA schedule, there are a few games that fans should not miss. One of the biggest games on the schedule will feature the Heat traveling to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat hold a 35-20 record and are looking like a serious NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo lead the way, but Miami's roster is stacked from top to bottom. Last time out, the Heat ended up beating the Wizards by a final score of 121-100.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans have been slowly figuring things out and acquired CJ McCollum ahead of the NBA trade deadline. New Orleans holds a 22-32 record and is looking to make a run at a spot in the play-in tournament. In their last game, the Pelicans defeated the Rockets by a final score of 110-97 to win their fourth straight game.

This should be a good game between two very hungry teams. While the Heat are favored to win, the Pelicans are riding high right now. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

