How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Henrik Norlander plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Henrik Norlander ended the weekend at -2, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Norlander's Recent Performance

Norlander has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Norlander did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

