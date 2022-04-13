How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Henrik Norlander ended the weekend at -2, good for a 53rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Norlander's Recent Performance
- Norlander has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Norlander did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)