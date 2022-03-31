How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Henrik Norlander tees off on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after he placed 53rd shooting 2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Norlander's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2013, Norlander's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +5 $0

