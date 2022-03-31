How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after he placed 53rd shooting 2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Norlander's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In 2013, Norlander's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
