How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Stenson will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after an 18th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stenson's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stenson has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stenson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)