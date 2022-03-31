How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Stenson enters play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 57th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stenson's Recent Performance
- Stenson has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stenson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
19
+1
$101,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)