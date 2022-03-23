How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 21st at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +7500
Lebioda's Recent Performance
- Lebioda has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Lebioda has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Lebioda last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 21st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+4
$0
