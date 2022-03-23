How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Henry Lebioda seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 21st at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +7500

Lebioda's Recent Performance

Lebioda has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Lebioda has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Lebioda last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 21st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +4 $0

