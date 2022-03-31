Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Henry Lebioda will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took 36th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -6 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Lebioda's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960

