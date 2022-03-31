How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henry Lebioda will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took 36th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -6 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Lebioda's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lebioda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
