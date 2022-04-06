Skip to main content

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hideki Matsuyama of Japan takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hideki Matsuyama of Japan takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at -10 on the par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +3500
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matsuyama's Recent Performance

  • Matsuyama has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Matsuyama won at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

20

+3

$131,400

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

39

-4

$45,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

8

-13

$248,050

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

30

-8

$53,760

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18030777
2022 Masters Tournament

How to Watch 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
christian-pulisic-mason-mount-chelsea
SI Guide

Real Madrid, Chelsea Face Off in UCL Quarterfinals

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy