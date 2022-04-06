How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at -10 on the par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +3500
Matsuyama's Recent Performance
- Matsuyama has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Matsuyama won at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
8
-13
$248,050
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
30
-8
$53,760
How To Watch
