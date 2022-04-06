How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Hideki Matsuyama of Japan takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at -10 on the par-72 course at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +3500

+3500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matsuyama's Recent Performance

Matsuyama has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Matsuyama won at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 8 -13 $248,050 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 30 -8 $53,760

Regional restrictions apply.