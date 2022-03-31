How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 20th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Matsuyama's Recent Performance
- Matsuyama will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
8
-13
$248,050
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
30
-8
$53,760
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
1
-23
$1,350,000
