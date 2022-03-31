How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Hideki Matsuyama watches his tee shot on the 15th tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 20th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +1400

+1400 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matsuyama's Recent Performance

Matsuyama will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Matsuyama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 8 -13 $248,050 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 30 -8 $53,760 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 1 -23 $1,350,000

