How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls try to get healthy and end a losing streak as they host the Hornets on Friday night.

The Bulls are trying to end a three-game losing streak while the Hornets continue to fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. After last night's major victory over the Magic, the Hornets sit in 10th place. 

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They still have a shot at the play-in but they will be trying to get that game at home in what would likely be against the No. 9 seed Hawks. Charlotte is only a game behind Atlanta with two games left. The Hawks play the Heat who just clinched the No. 1 seed so it's important that the Hornets win out. 

The Bulls, on the other hand, are just trying to create some momentum before the playoffs come. While they were battling with Miami for the No. 1 seed for much of the season, injuries became just too much to bear and they've fallen to the sixth seed. Even after three consecutive losses, the good news is that the Bulls have clinched a playoff spot and will not drop lower being susceptible to the seventh seed and into the play-in tournament, a path they would surely rather avoid.

Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season but if the Bulls can get Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso back for a likely draw against the Celtics, they might have enough to try and upset the Celtics in the first round. Regardless, the Bulls will need to gain a bit of momentum first. That all starts tonight with a win at home.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17649900
NBA

How to Watch NBC Sports BetCast: Hornets at Bulls

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_18041403
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
imago1010199998h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Atlético de Rafaela vs. Alvarado

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
imago1008660121h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy