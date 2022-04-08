How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

The Bulls try to get healthy and end a losing streak as they host the Hornets on Friday night.

The Bulls are trying to end a three-game losing streak while the Hornets continue to fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. After last night's major victory over the Magic, the Hornets sit in 10th place.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

They still have a shot at the play-in but they will be trying to get that game at home in what would likely be against the No. 9 seed Hawks. Charlotte is only a game behind Atlanta with two games left. The Hawks play the Heat who just clinched the No. 1 seed so it's important that the Hornets win out.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are just trying to create some momentum before the playoffs come. While they were battling with Miami for the No. 1 seed for much of the season, injuries became just too much to bear and they've fallen to the sixth seed. Even after three consecutive losses, the good news is that the Bulls have clinched a playoff spot and will not drop lower being susceptible to the seventh seed and into the play-in tournament, a path they would surely rather avoid.

Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season but if the Bulls can get Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso back for a likely draw against the Celtics, they might have enough to try and upset the Celtics in the first round. Regardless, the Bulls will need to gain a bit of momentum first. That all starts tonight with a win at home.

