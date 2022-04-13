Skip to main content

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two play-in games in the books, the Hornets take on the Hawks on Wednedsay.

On Wednesday, the Hornets (43-39) and Hawks (43-39) know that they will have to play the Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed after today’s game in Atlanta. Either LaMelo Ball or Trae Young will lead their teams to the next step in the play-in tournament today in a battle of two very different, but electric young guards.

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last game, Charlotte won (116-106, at home) behind a fourth-quarter flurry led by PJ Washington’s 13 points and Ball’s five assists:

Last season, Atlanta made the playoffs and Young had a monster coming out party, averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 42-31-86 splits in 16 games as he took his team to the sixth game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For Charlotte, its season ended in the play-in tournament losing to the Pacers 144-117 in an embarrassing season finale for the team.

Ball finished with 14 points and four assists on 4-of-14 shooting, giving the reigning Rookie of the Year all the motivation to make a bigger impact today.

Charlotte won its final three games of the season and looked like an offensive supernova, scoring 385 points and winning by an average of 19.6 points per game.

Atlanta stumbled some down the stretch going 2-2, losing to two playoff teams and beating two lottery teams. This should be a fun offensive shootout between two of the best offenses in the NBA.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
