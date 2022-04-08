How to Watch NBC Sports BetCast: Hornets at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch NBC Sports BetCast: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alternate broadcast offers a perspective for fans who like to play the odds when the Hornets take on the Bulls on Friday.

When the Hornets (41-39) visit the Bulls (45-35) on Friday night, viewers will have an alternative to the conventional broadcast with the NBC Sports BetCast, which features on-screen sports betting odds, graphics, analysis and commentary, as well as future odds and player prop bet insights,

How to Watch NBC Sports BetCast: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the NBC Sports BetCast of the Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With two games remaining, Charlotte is in 10th in the standings and trails both the Nets and Hawks by one game in the Eastern Conference play-in standings. The Hornets have an outside chance of catching seventh-place Cleveland.

The Bulls are in sixth place and have clinched a playoff spot. With two wins and two losses by the Raptors to close the season, Chicago would grab the fifth seed in the East after winning the season series against Toronto.

The broadcast partners with SportsBet, which has the Hornets at plus-120 on the money line for Friday's game and the Bulls at minus-140. Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under for the game is set at 231.5 points.

On the court, the Bulls have lost three straight and six of their last 10. All three losses were at home to the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, including a 117-94 pounding at the hands of the Celtics on Wednesday.

Charlotte, on the second night of a back-to-back, comes in off a 128-101 win at home over Orlando on Thursday

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

NBC Sports BetCast: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
