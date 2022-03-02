The Hornets look to even the season series against the Cavaliers today.

The Hornets (30-33) are trying to stop the bleeding after going 2-11 in their last 13 games. They take on the Cavaliers (36-25) who have won two of three games against Charlotte this season and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games overall.

Both teams look like playoff teams in the conference but have just hit a rough patch in their seasons.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Charlotte stormed back to make the last game competitive (101-102), but the team was crushed inside by Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love, who combined for 54 points and 31 rebounds:

In that last game, Cleveland stormed back in the fourth quarter (36-26) to cut the final score to just a one-point loss. Kelly Oubre Jr. went for 13 points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter helping the team come back.

Cleveland played without Darius Garland and overwhelmed Charlotte in the paint. As a team, the Hornets had 51 rebounds and made 22 shots inside the three-point line.

Allen went for 29 points and 22 rebounds with Love adding in 25 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The size and length that Cleveland plays with allows the team to overwhelm and wear opponents like Charlotte out, which rely on small-ball. Rookie Evan Mobley’s length and versatility allow Allen to control the paint and for the team to switch, defend the perimeter and be the best team in the NBA at defending the rim.

Can Charlotte find the right balance of fun, exciting basketball with its young talent and strategic basketball that will make a Hornets a threat in the conference?

