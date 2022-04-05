Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charlotte Hornets look to avoid a season series sweep to the Miami Heat today.

The Heat take on a Hornets team that is the opposite of them in nearly every possible manner making for a fun clash of styles here in the final week of the NBA regular season.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These teams clashed in an ugly, double-overtime thriller with Miami (111-107) coming out on top behind Kyle Lowry’s 25 points, nine rebounds, and five-assist performance.

Miami lost the season series to the Celtics, so the Heat need to finish ahead of them in the standings for the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. A win today guarantees them no worse than the No. 2 seed, and any loss by Boston this week locks Miami into the No. 1 seed overall.

The Hornets are locked into the play-in tournament, entering tonight's game tied for the No. 9 seed with four games to go and can, at best, finish as the No. 7 seed if everything goes their way this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his second period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Penguins

By Brandon Rush33 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

By Matthew Beighle33 minutes ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Magic

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_18014686
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy