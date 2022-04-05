The Charlotte Hornets look to avoid a season series sweep to the Miami Heat today.

The Heat take on a Hornets team that is the opposite of them in nearly every possible manner making for a fun clash of styles here in the final week of the NBA regular season.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

These teams clashed in an ugly, double-overtime thriller with Miami (111-107) coming out on top behind Kyle Lowry’s 25 points, nine rebounds, and five-assist performance.

Miami lost the season series to the Celtics, so the Heat need to finish ahead of them in the standings for the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. A win today guarantees them no worse than the No. 2 seed, and any loss by Boston this week locks Miami into the No. 1 seed overall.

The Hornets are locked into the play-in tournament, entering tonight's game tied for the No. 9 seed with four games to go and can, at best, finish as the No. 7 seed if everything goes their way this week.

