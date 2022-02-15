How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

In Tuesday night NBA action, the Hornets hit the road to take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

The NBA season is nearing the All-Star break and teams are looking to finish this segment of the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch Tuesday will feature the Hornets traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Ahead of tonight's game, the Hornets have a 29–29 record and need to find a way to string a few wins together. Charlotte was a legitimate contender earlier this season but has fallen off as of late. In their most recent outing, the Hornets ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 125–118.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have shown flashes of being a very good basketball team, but have had issues with consistency. Minnesota holds a 30–27 record right now and could work its way into playoff positioning. Last time out, the Timberwolves ended up beating the Pacers by a final score of 129–120.

Both of these teams have loads of talent from top to bottom on their rosters. This is a game that fans will not want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

