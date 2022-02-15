Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Tuesday night NBA action, the Hornets hit the road to take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

The NBA season is nearing the All-Star break and teams are looking to finish this segment of the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch Tuesday will feature the Hornets traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Hornets have a 29–29 record and need to find a way to string a few wins together. Charlotte was a legitimate contender earlier this season but has fallen off as of late. In their most recent outing, the Hornets ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 125–118.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have shown flashes of being a very good basketball team, but have had issues with consistency. Minnesota holds a 30–27 record right now and could work its way into playoff positioning. Last time out, the Timberwolves ended up beating the Pacers by a final score of 129–120.

Both of these teams have loads of talent from top to bottom on their rosters. This is a game that fans will not want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators

57 seconds ago
Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

57 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) talk during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

57 seconds ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17654598
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling in Canada: Canada vs. U.S.

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17680979
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. U.S.

57 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos de Guapiles vs. New York City FC

57 seconds ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Georgia Tech

57 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy