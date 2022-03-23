How to Watch Rockets at Mavericks

Christian Wood and the Rockets take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks as the two Western Conference foes face off on Wednesday night.

The Rockets are currently sitting in last place in the NBA with only 18 wins on the season. They are 18-54 and most likely thinking about the draft and what next season looks like.

Christian Wood has led this team all season and currently is No. 1 in scoring with 18.2 points, No. 1 in rebounds with 10.1, No. 3 in steals with 0.8 and No. 1 in blocks with 1.0.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Mavericks are the No. 5 seed in the West right now and two places out of having to play in the play-in tournament. They are 44-28 just before the end of the season and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Despite ranking highly, they do not rank well in field goal percentage, three-point percentage points scored per game, or rebounds per game, ranking below No. 20 in the NBA in all categories.

These teams match up really well with the exception of Luka Doncic. Doncic is averaging 27.9 points, 8.6 assists and 9.1 rebounds leading his team in every category. He is a matchup nightmare.

