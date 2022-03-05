How to Watch Rockets at Nuggets

On Friday night in NBA action, the Rockets will travel to Denver for a showdown against the Nuggets.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Friday night with quite a few good matchups to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Rockets traveling to Denver to take on the Nuggets. While Houston is not a playoff contender, it has a lot of young talent developing and should put on a good game against the Nuggets.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Prior to tonight's game, the Rockets are just 15-47 and are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. Being able to add another elite talent alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. would be huge for Houston. In their last game, the Rockets ended up losing to the Jazz by a final score of 132-127.

On the other side of the court, the Nuggets are 36-26 and are a legitimate contender in the West. Denver will need to get healthier if possible, with both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray trying to get back in time for the playoffs. Last time out, the Nuggets lost to the Thunder by a final score of 119-107.

Both of these teams have talent, but the Nuggets are definitely favored to win. Despite that fact, the Rockets will not go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

