How to Watch Rockets at Pelicans

The Pelicans hope to hold onto the last play-in spot on Sunday when they face the rebuilding Rockets in this interesting matchup.

This season has been a whirlwind for the Pelicans (27-40), starting off 3-16 and then slowly turning things around just before the C.J. McCollum trade. They now have the potential to play spoiler in the playoffs. They take on the basement of the Western Conference, the Rockets (17-50), today with a great opportunity to move up more in the standings.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Watch Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that rough start where New Orleans could not stop any team to save their lives or score consistently enough to be a threat, they have gone 24-24 with better overall play.

They are averaging 110.7 points per game and giving up 110.0 points to their opponents.

Since the McCollum trade, the team is 5-8 and averaging 116.2 points per game and giving up 113.4 points to their opponents. McCollum himself is putting up 27.1 points, 6.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game on 52-40-70 splits.

McCollum has exploded as the best player in the backcourt, with Brandon Ingram (22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds) on the inside.

On the other side, Houston has won three games since Jan. 21 and looks like a team angling for a top pick in the NBA draft.

In his last 10 games, Green is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 50-37-63 splits. The offense is focusing more on the rookie and showcasing his talents as they build for the future.

Regional restrictions may apply.