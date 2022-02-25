How to Watch Rockets at Magic

The Houston Rockets take on the Orlando Magic today.

The final leg of the season kicks off for the Rockets (15-43) and the Magic (13-47), the worst teams in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively.

Their seasons are not about playoff positioning; they are about getting the best odds in the NBA Draft at this point and continuing to develop their young potential stars. Houston won the first game between these two back in December (118-116) and looks to get the season series sweep.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Franz Wagner had a strong weekend during the All-Star Break, helping Team Barry win the Rising Stars Tournament:

In the first game, Wagner went for 17 points, five rebounds five assists and two steals in another stat-sheet filling performance. Fellow star rookie Jalen Green did not play for Houston in the first game.

Alperen Şengün went for 13 points, three rebounds and five assists off the bench for Houston.

This season Orlando is all about developing the team's future. The Magic's top players by minutes played are Wagner (20), Cole Anthony (21), Wendell Carter Jr. (22) and Mo Bamba (23). Gary Harris is second on the team in minutes but more out of necessity with injuries and health and safety protocols.

Orlando might have found a de facto leader in Anthony this season, as he is having a career year with 17.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40-34-85 splits.

For Houston, it has been an up-and-down season for Green, who has missed time (43 games played) but had flashes of becoming a star scorer. He is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on erratic shooting splits.

