How to Watch Rockets at Suns

The Rockets will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Wednesday night in NBA action.

With the 2021-22 NBA All-Star break almost here, many teams are playing their final game before the break on Wednesday night. There are plenty of good games for fans to watch this evening. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Rockets hitting the road to take on the Suns in Phoenix.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rockets are 15-41 and are headed for yet another high draft pick. While it hasn't been a great season, Houston has a lot of talent to build around. The Rockets are coming off of a 135-101 loss against the Jazz, which marked their fifth straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are NBA Finals' favorites for many fans. Phoenix has been dominant all season long and currently holds a 47-10 record. In their last game, the Suns ended up beating the Clippers by a final score of 103-96, which resulted in their sixth straight victory.

While the Suns are heavily favored to win this game, the Rockets should not be taken lightly. They may not have a good record, but they aren't a pushover team either.

