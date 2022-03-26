How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers host the Rockets as both teams try to get back in the win column on Friday night.

The Rockets broke through their malaise and beat the Wizards on Monday. While the Wizards are essentially in rebuild mode, the blowout of Washington was impressive nonetheless. Houston won 115-97 and Christian Wood was the star of the show. He scored 39 points with a career-high eight three-pointers. He is leading the team in points and rebounds in what has really been Houston's bright spot in this tough season. The win broke up a five-game losing streak for the team.

How to Watch: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets did, however, drop their follow-up game against their in-state rival Mavericks. That was without Luka Doncic, too, as he's resting from an ankle injury. If they play with the same intensity as they did against Washington and the first half against Dallas, however, the Rockets have a good shot of beating the Blazers on the road tonight.

Portland has lost four of its last five and is in the midst of 2-11 streak in its last 13 games after winning four in a row. Losing CJ McCollum at the trade deadline obviously didn't immediately help its cause. The Blazers beat the Pistons earlier in the week but lost big against the Spurs in their last game.

Look for them to try and turn it around at home tonight.

